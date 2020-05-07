JetBlue Airways Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU):

-Earnings: -$268 million in Q1 vs. $42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.97 in Q1 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$116 million or -$0.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.37 per share -Revenue: $1.59 billion in Q1 vs. $1.87 billion in the same period last year.

