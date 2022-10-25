JetBlue Airways Corp. Announces Fall In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $69 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.9% to $2.56 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $57 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.