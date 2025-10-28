Markets
JBLU

JetBlue Airways Corp. Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

October 28, 2025 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Loss for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$143 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$60 million, or -$0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$144 million or -$0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $2.322 billion from $2.365 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$143 Mln. vs. -$60 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.39 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue: $2.322 Bln vs. $2.365 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JBLU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.