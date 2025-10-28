JetBlue Airways Corp. Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced Loss for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$143 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$60 million, or -$0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$144 million or -$0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $2.322 billion from $2.365 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$143 Mln. vs. -$60 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.39 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue: $2.322 Bln vs. $2.365 Bln last year.

