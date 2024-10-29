News & Insights

JetBlue Airways Corp. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$60 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$153 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$54 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $2.365 billion from $2.353 billion last year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$60 Mln. vs. -$153 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.17 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.365 Bln vs. $2.353 Bln last year.

