News & Insights

Markets
JBLU

JetBlue Airways Boosts Q4, FY23 Outlook

December 07, 2023 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While announcing operational and financial update of its expected fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results on Thursday, JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said it achieved a 99.9 percent completion factor for the month of November and 100 percent completion factor for the Thanksgiving peak period.

JetBlue said demand for travel remains healthy. Since late October, close-in bookings have outperformed expectations for both holiday peak and non-holiday travel periods.

For the fourth quarter, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.35 to $0.35 per share on a revenue decline of 7.0 to 4.0 percent. Previously, it expected a loss in the range of $0.55 to $0.35 per share on a revenue decline of 10.5 to 6.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.39 per share on a revenue decline of 7.2 percent to $2.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.50 to $0.40 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.0 percent. Previously, it expected a loss in the range of $0.65 to $0.45 per share on revenue growth of 3.0 to 5.0 percent.

The Street is looking for a loss of $0.65 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 percent to $9.53 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBLU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.