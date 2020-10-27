Markets
JBLU

JetBlue Airways Anticipates Q4 Revenue Decline Of Approx. 65% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said its average daily cash burn for the third quarter was $6.1 million, ahead of the $7 to $9 million range it anticipated 3 months ago. For the fourth quarter, the company estimates daily cash burn to be between $4 and $6 million.

"Our planning assumption for the fourth quarter is a revenue decline of approximately 65% year over year. For the fourth quarter, our current planning assumption is for capacity to decline approximately 45% year over year, given our current expectations for improved bookings," said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's President and COO.

For third quarter, adjusted loss per share was $1.75 compared to profit of $0.59, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.0 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter 2020 revenue declined 76% year over year to $492 million, as a result of the impact of COVID-19. Analysts expected revenue of $457.15 million for the quarter. Operating expenses declined 45%. Excluding special items, adjusted operating expenses declined 39% year over year. The company reduced third quarter capacity by 58% year over year compared to an initial planning assumption of a decrease of at least 45%.

JetBlue ended the third quarter with approximately $3.1 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular