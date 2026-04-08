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Jet.AI Stock Falls 28% After Announcing $5 Mln Investment In SpaceX And Related Subsidiaries

April 08, 2026 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) are falling about 28 percent on Wednesday morning trading after it announced a $5 million strategic investment intended to provide an economic interest in SpaceX and its related subsidiaries.

The company's stock is currently trading at $5.52, down 28.16 percent or $2.16, over the previous close of $7.70 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $0.04 and $10.40 in the past one year.

The investment is intended to reinforce Jet.AI's strategic pivot toward AI infrastructure and to gain economic exposure into SpaceX and xAI's potential performance and growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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