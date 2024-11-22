News & Insights

Jet.AI signs agreement on Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 fleet order from Textron

November 22, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Jet.AI (JTAI) announced a fleet purchase agreement with Textron Aviation (TXT) for the purchase of three Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft. With deliveries scheduled for Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2026, the new aircraft will join the Jet.AI fleet as part of a brand-new CJ4 Gen2 fractional program. Jet.AI offers fractional jet ownership for individuals and businesses seeking flexible and convenient private aviation solutions. “Because our customers love the Cessna Citation CJ4 we already operate we’re enthusiastic about edging into more capacity in this aircraft – the largest member of Textron Aviation’s legendary CJ family,” said Mike Winston, Founder and Chairman of Jet.AI. “Since its introduction 14 years ago, the CJ4 has been continually improved by Textron Aviation and has established a track record of reliable service. It offers existing light jet customers an excellent upgrade option to serve their travel needs.”

