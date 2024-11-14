Jet.AI reports Q3 EPS ($43.82) vs ($137.55) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $3.917M vs $3.368M last year. Jet.AI (JTAI) Chairman and CEO Mike Winston commented, “We’re seeing strength across our business, with improvements in our key financial metrics both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. To make our earnings more predictable, we entered an agreement with Textron Aviation to purchase three Cessna Citation CJ4 jets, which will be delivered in stages-one each in the first, second, and fourth quarters of 2026. This order complements a proposed fleet deal with Bombardier for Challenger 3500 jets, which would be expected a year later in the first, second and third quarters of 2027, respectively. Our plan is to pre-sell shares in fleet aircraft to customers before delivery, maintaining a ‘capital-light’ model in private aviation by reducing upfront costs.”

