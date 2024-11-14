News & Insights

Stocks
JTAI

Jet.AI reports Q3 EPS ($43.82) vs ($137.55) last year

November 14, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $3.917M vs $3.368M last year. Jet.AI (JTAI) Chairman and CEO Mike Winston commented, “We’re seeing strength across our business, with improvements in our key financial metrics both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. To make our earnings more predictable, we entered an agreement with Textron Aviation to purchase three Cessna Citation CJ4 jets, which will be delivered in stages-one each in the first, second, and fourth quarters of 2026. This order complements a proposed fleet deal with Bombardier for Challenger 3500 jets, which would be expected a year later in the first, second and third quarters of 2027, respectively. Our plan is to pre-sell shares in fleet aircraft to customers before delivery, maintaining a ‘capital-light’ model in private aviation by reducing upfront costs.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JTAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JTAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.