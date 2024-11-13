Jet.AI jumps 7% to $7.12 after withdrawing offering, $2M buyback

09:47 EST Jet.AI (JTAI) jumps 7% to $7.12 after withdrawing offering, $2M buyback

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JTAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.