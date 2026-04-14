Jet.AI (JTAI) Price Target Increased by 19,900.00% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for Jet.AI (NasdaqCM:JTAI) has been revised to $81.60 / share. This is an increase of 19,900.00% from the prior estimate of $0.41 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,005.69% from the latest reported closing price of $7.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jet.AI. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JTAI is 0.00%, an increase of 84.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.69% to 126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 36K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 63.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTAI by 50.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTAI by 85.10% over the last quarter.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 12K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

LPL Financial holds 10K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.