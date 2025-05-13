JET.AI Earnings Preview: Recent $JTAI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JET.AI ($JTAI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,979,020 and earnings of -$1.34 per share.
JET.AI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of JET.AI stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CCG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 181,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $825,503
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 1,344 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,101
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 639 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,901
- SLOCUM, GORDON & CO LLP removed 506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,297
- CWM, LLC removed 437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,983
- WALLEYE TRADING LLC removed 357 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,620
- STATE STREET CORP removed 342 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,552
