Jet2 price target raised to 2,250 GBp from 2,125 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Jet2 (DRTGF) to 2,250 GBp from 2,125 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DRTGF:
- Jet2 plc Reports Record Earnings, Boosts Outlook
- Jet2 PLC: Record Profits and Strategic Growth
- Jet2 PLC Raises Non-UK Ownership Cap to 49%
- Jet2 PLC Repurchases £50 Million in Bonds
- Jet2 price target raised to 2,125 GBp from 1,950 GBp at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.