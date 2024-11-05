Jet2 price target raised to 2,125 GBp from 1,950 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Conor Dwyer raised the firm’s price target on Jet2 (DRTGF) to 2,125 GBp from 1,950 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
