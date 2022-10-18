Jet2 places $3.9 bln order for 35 Airbus A320neos

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British holiday and airline company Jet2 JET2.L said it had placed a $3.9 billion order for 35 new Airbus A320neo aircraft, with an option to extend this to 71 aircraft.

The initial 35 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2028 and 2031. Jet2 said in its statement on Tuesday that it had negotiated significant discounts from the manufacturer.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

