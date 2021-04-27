Commodities

Jet2 forecasts loss of up to 385 mln stg in pandemic year

Sarah Young Reuters
British travel company Jet2 said it would report a loss of between 375 million pounds ($521 million) to 385 million pounds for the 12 months to the end of March 2021, due to the cancellation of holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its current financial year, the company said that ongoing travel restrictions meant it was difficult to determine what this summer season would look like. The company has cancelled all holidays and flights until June 24.

($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

