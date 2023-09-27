Jet.AI Rallies ; Joins Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) are surging more than 14% Wednesday morning at $3.60.

The aviation and artificial intelligence company today said it has joined on the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform.

The Jet.AI page on the Webull Platform will provide all company announcements, including earnings reports, investor presentations, etc.

"We are eager to join Webull to enhance transparency and foster a stronger connection with our shareholders," said Jet.AI Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston.

JTAI has traded in the range of $2.3840 - 17.5000 in the last 1 year.

