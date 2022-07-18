Companies
Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus AIR.PA, two people familiar with the matter said.

The airline, whose board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal, was not available for comment. Airbus declined comment.

