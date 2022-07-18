Companies
AIR

Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets - sources

Contributors
Tim Hepher Reuters
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

India's Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, two people familiar with the matter said.

Add Jet Airways comment

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus AIR.PA, two people familiar with the matter said.

The airline's board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal.

"We are in an advanced stage of discussions with lessors and OEMs (manufacturers) for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plans as we make our decisions," a spokesperson for Jet Airways said.

"As we have said before, we are studying all possibilities to find the one that works best for us."

Airbus declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Aditi Shah; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular