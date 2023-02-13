Jesvinco Holdings Increases Position in Baozun (BZUN)

Fintel reports that Jesvinco Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.22MM shares of Baozun Inc. (BZUN). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.98% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.40% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baozun is $11.07. The forecasts range from a low of $4.14 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 60.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.90.

The projected annual revenue for Baozun is $9,778MM, an increase of 8.40%. The projected annual EPS is $5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZUN is 0.05%, a decrease of 51.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.41% to 25,783K shares. The put/call ratio of BZUN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vontobel Asset Management holds 3,070K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 37.70% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,250K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 60.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,994K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 42.17% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,975K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 81.47% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,386K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZUN by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Baozun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

