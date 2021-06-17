Jessica Alba’s Honest smells like teen spirit

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Honest Co is running into growing pains. The consumer-packaged goods company founded by Hollywood star Jessica Alba reported on Wednesday first quarter https://investors.honest.com/news-releases/news-release-details/honest-company-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results sales for its biggest product category, diapers and wipes, fell 2% year-over-year to nearly $50 million. True, Honest is branching into other product lines like cosmetics and it’s going up against some difficult comparisons as people stocked up on essentials last year. Older rival Procter & Gamble said sales for its baby division https://pginvestor.com/financial-reporting/press-releases/news-details/2021/PG-Announces-Fiscal-Year-2021-Third-Quarter-Results/default.aspx including Pampers declined 4% for the same period. But Honest is showing some early worrying blemishes: Digital sales almost came to screaming halt, rising only 2% in the quarter compared to a 23% jump last period.

Shares of Honest are up some 10% from its initial public offering price of $16 per share on May 4. Young companies can get away with being in the red – Honest swung to a quarterly loss of approximately $4 million—if they compensate with fast growth. For Honest, sprouting out of its spry younger years is becoming painful. (By Jennifer Saba)

