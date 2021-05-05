US Markets
Jessica Alba's Honest Co valued at nearly $2 bln in market debut

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jessica Alba's consumer goods company Honest Co was valued at $1.9 billion in its Nasdaq debut, after its shares opened 33% above their offer price on Wednesday.

The company's stock opened at $21.22 per share, compared to the offer price of $16 per share.

