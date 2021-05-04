Jessica Alba-backed Honest Company IPO raises $412.8 million

US Markets
Honest Company Inc, the consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday slightly above the midpoint of its indicated range, raising $412.8 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

May 4 (Reuters) - Honest Company Inc HNST.O, the consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday slightly above the midpoint of its indicated range, raising $412.8 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

Honest sold 25.8 million shares at $16 each, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement. The company had previously indicated shares could be sold in the IPO at $14-17 apiece.

The IPO values Honest at $1.44 billion.

Honest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Most Popular