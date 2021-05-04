Jessica Alba-backed Honest Company IPO raises $412.8 million

By Echo Wang

May 4 (Reuters) - Honest Company Inc HNST.O, the consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, priced its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday slightly above the midpoint of its indicated range, raising $412.8 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

Honest sold 25.8 million shares at $16 each, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement. The company had previously indicated shares could be sold in the IPO at $14-17 apiece.

The IPO values Honest at $1.44 billion.

Honest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

