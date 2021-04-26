Jessica Alba-backed Honest Co targets over $1.5 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
April 26 (Reuters) - Honest Co, a consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, said on Monday it is aiming for a valuation of over $1.5 billion in its initial public offering in the U.S.
