Jes Staley seeks to sever, delay JPMorgan trial over Jeffrey Epstein ties

Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

April 06, 2023 — 04:38 pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Jes Staley, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co private banking chief, on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to sever the bank's lawsuit against him for concealing what he knew about Jeffrey Epstein from other litigation over the bank's ties to the late financier.

In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, Staley also asked that a scheduled trial in his case be pushed back to March 2024, saying the current schedule affords him "grossly insufficient time" to defend against the bank's false accusations. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PEOPLE JEFFREY EPSTEIN/JPMORGAN STALEY (URGENT)

