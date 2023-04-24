Jes Staley seeks to dismiss JPMorgan Chase lawsuit over Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The former JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N executive who befriended Jeffrey Epstein urged a U.S. judge to throw out the bank's lawsuit against him, saying JPMorgan failed to state any viable claims against him.

In a Monday night filing in Manhattan federal court, Jes Staley said JPMorgan never explained how he caused its alleged injuries, and could not treat him as a "public relations shield" for its own failures in dealing with the late financier.

