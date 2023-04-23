JERVOIS MINING (ASX:JRV) Price Target Decreased by 45.16% to 0.17

The average one-year price target for JERVOIS MINING (ASX:JRV) has been revised to 0.17 / share. This is an decrease of 45.16% from the prior estimate of 0.32 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.07 to a high of 0.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.40% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

