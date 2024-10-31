Jervois Global’s Strategic Moves in Cobalt and Nickel

Jervois Global Limited (AU:JRV) has released an update.

Jervois Global Limited is making strides in the cobalt and nickel sectors, as highlighted in their Q3 2024 presentation. The company is focusing on strengthening its operations and financial position, amidst a complex market environment impacted by fluctuating commodity prices and economic uncertainties. Investors are advised to carefully consider the company’s non-standard financial measures and the inherent risks in the market.

