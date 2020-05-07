Jerry Bruckheimer Is Making New "National Treasure" Titles for Disney+ and the Silver Screen

If you've been looking for another title in Jerry Bruckheimer's National Treasure franchise, the legendary action-movie producer has some good news for you. He's working on two new projects related to that series, including a feature film and a TV series.

The film

In an interview with the movie news site Collider, Bruckheimer said that both the movie and series are on their way. "We're certainly working on one [National Treasure title] for streaming and we're working on one for the big screen," he said. "Hopefully, they'll both come together and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but they're both very active."

The film crew is preparing a script, and Bruckheimer hopes to bring back the original cast again. As a reminder, that would include Nicolas Cage as treasure-seeking protagonist Ben Gates and his love interest Abigail, played by Diane Kruger. Original director Jon Turteltaub is also attached to this project, all under the aegis of the franchise's home studio, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) Pictures.

Image source: Getty Images.

The TV series

Bruckheimer has already secured a TV pilot script and outlines for the later episodes, positioning the series to start filming soon after the coronavirus lockdown of movie productions comes to an end. It's unclear whether Turteltaub would be involved in this take on the National Treasure saga, but the entire cast for this Disney+ title would be brand new and much younger.

The first two movies in the National Treasure series premiered in 2004 and 2007, collecting a grand total of $807 million at the global box office. The sequel outperformed the original title, and fans have been asking for a trilogy-capper for more than a decade.

The new movie should tip the franchise over the billion-dollar mark in ticket sales, while Disney+ adds another potential eyeball magnet to its growing list of original content.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.