Jeronimo's Polish retail chain stops selling Russian, Belarusian products

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Poland's Biedronka will stop selling products manufactured by companies registered in Russia and Belarus from Tuesday, the retail chain said in a statement.

"This decision is dictated by opposition to the unprecedented aggression against independent Ukraine and applies to a total of 16 products," said the firm, which is owned by Portugal's Jeronimo Martins JMT.LS.

