Jeronimo's Polish retail chain stops selling Russian, Belarusian products

Contributor
Anna Koper Reuters
Published

Poland's Biedronka will stop selling products manufactured by companies registered in Russia and Belarus from Tuesday, the retail chain said in a statement.

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Poland's Biedronka will stop selling products manufactured by companies registered in Russia and Belarus from Tuesday, the retail chain said in a statement.

"This decision is dictated by opposition to the unprecedented aggression against independent Ukraine and applies to a total of 16 products," said the firm, which is owned by Portugal's Jeronimo Martins JMT.LS.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; editing by Jason Neely)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More