Jeronimo Martins upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded Jeronimo Martins (JRONY) to Outperform from Neutral with a EUR 23 price target
- Jeronimo Martins initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
- Jeronimo Martins price target lowered to EUR 24 from EUR 25 at JPMorgan
