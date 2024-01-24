Jerome Schwind Assumes CEO Role At Isabella Bank

(RTTNews) - Isabella Bank Corp. (ISBA) on Wednesday announced that Jerome Schwind has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank Corp. and chief executive of Isabella Bank.

His appointment was announced in last April and it became effective on January 5.

Schwind succeeds Jae Evan who retired after serving in the same roles for a decade.

Neil McDonnell the current chief financial officer of the bank replaced Jerome Schwind as the bank president.

Previously, Schwind had been the bank president since late 2015.

On Tuesday, Isabella Bank shares closed at $21.43, down 0.33%.

