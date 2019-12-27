Markets
Jernigan Capital Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/31/19, Jernigan Capital Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: JCAP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 1/15/20. As a percentage of JCAP.PRB's recent share price of $27.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of JCAP.PRB to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when JCAP.PRB shares open for trading on 12/31/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.50%, which compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCAP.PRB shares, versus JCAP:

Below is a dividend history chart for JCAP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Jernigan Capital Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Jernigan Capital Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: JCAP.PRB) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JCAP) are down about 0.4%.

