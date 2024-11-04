Jericho Energy Ventures to Split Hydrogen Business

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures plans to separate its hydrogen platform into a new entity, Hydrogen Technologies Corporation, aiming to enhance shareholder value by creating specialized energy companies. This strategic move seeks to enable both entities to focus on distinct strategies and growth opportunities in the hydrogen and oil & gas sectors.

