Jericho Energy Ventures Secures DOE Funding for Hydrogen Project

November 19, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures’ subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, has secured $1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy for a project aimed at improving hydrogen fuel deployment in industries unfamiliar with the technology. The project, developed with partners like Sandia National Laboratories, will address technological and administrative barriers to hydrogen projects and promote community engagement.

