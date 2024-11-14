Jericho Energy Ventures Joins European Hydrogen Week

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures is set to participate in the upcoming European Hydrogen Week in Brussels, highlighting its commitment to the energy transition with zero-emission technologies. By showcasing their innovative solutions, Jericho is positioning itself as a leader in the hydrogen sector, appealing to investors interested in sustainable energy projects.

