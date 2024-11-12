News & Insights

Jericho Energy Ventures Expands Hydrogen Solutions in Europe

November 12, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures partners with Aurea Holdings to expand hydrogen solutions in Europe, focusing on reducing emissions in energy-intensive industries. Aurea will also invest strategically in Jericho and a newly announced Hydrogen Platform, supporting the collaboration with expertise and resources.

