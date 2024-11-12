Jericho Energy Ventures Expands Hydrogen Solutions in Europe

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.

Jericho Energy Ventures partners with Aurea Holdings to expand hydrogen solutions in Europe, focusing on reducing emissions in energy-intensive industries. Aurea will also invest strategically in Jericho and a newly announced Hydrogen Platform, supporting the collaboration with expertise and resources.

For further insights into TSE:JEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.