Jericho Energy Ventures Expands Hydrogen Solutions in Europe

Jericho Energy Ventures (TSE:JEV) has released an update.
Jericho Energy Ventures partners with Aurea Holdings to expand hydrogen solutions in Europe, focusing on reducing emissions in energy-intensive industries. Aurea will also invest strategically in Jericho and a newly announced Hydrogen Platform, supporting the collaboration with expertise and resources.
