Jeremy Siegel Headlines Market Outlook Symposium

World-renowned economist Jeremy Siegel understands financial markets better than most. Accordingly, he will be the keynote for VettaFi's Market Outlook Symposium. The symposium is free and scheduled for this Thursday, December 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

"Jeremy Siegel has long been a voice of reason on the market," said VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. "His views on the year ahead will help make the Market Outlook symposium a must-attend session and help set the stage for expertise from asset managers like Calamos, Goldman Sachs, Invesco, and others."

Siegel Is a World-Class Expert

Siegel is a regularly sought-after expert. He is an Emeritus Professor of Finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, he authored the classic book for investors "Stocks for the Long Run" as well as "The Future for Investors: Why the Tried and the True Triumph Over the Bold and the New." He has made countless TV appearances and is frequently on CNN, NPR, CNBC, and well as other outlets.

Throughout his storied career, he has lectured extensively about the economy. In 1994, BusinessWeek magazine gave him the highest teacher rating in a ranking of business school professors. He currently works with WisdomTree on a suite of model portfolios that incorporate his outlook and philosophy.

Siegel will be interviewed by VettaFi's Bob Huebscher.

Another Reason the Market Outlook Symposium Is a Can't-Miss Event

It is no secret that 2023 has been an odd one in the market, and investors need to hear from experts like Siegel as they try to position themselves for a wild ride in 2024. His keynote appearance is a terrific opportunity for advisors to hear from one of the most respected voices in the investing world.

