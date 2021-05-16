Jeremy Rossen Is The Executive VP of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) And They Just Sold 28% Of Their Shares

Some J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Jeremy Rossen, recently sold a substantial US$520k worth of stock at a price of US$122 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At J2 Global

The Independent Chairman, Richard Ressler, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$98.53 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$125, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Richard Ressler's holding.

J2 Global insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does J2 Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. J2 Global insiders own about US$259m worth of shares (which is 4.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About J2 Global Insiders?

An insider sold J2 Global shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, J2 Global makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, J2 Global has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

