Jerash Holdings (US)'s (NASDAQ:JRSH) investors will be pleased with their 28% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) share price is up 24% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 9.3% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Jerash Holdings (US) grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 52%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 24% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Jerash Holdings (US), despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.40.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:JRSH Earnings Per Share Growth December 15th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Jerash Holdings (US), it has a TSR of 28% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Jerash Holdings (US) rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 28% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 6% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Jerash Holdings (US) is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Jerash Holdings (US) may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

