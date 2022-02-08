Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JRSH) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.05 per share on 22nd of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Jerash Holdings (US)'s Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Jerash Holdings (US)'s earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:JRSH Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

Jerash Holdings (US) Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The payments haven't really changed that much since 3 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Jerash Holdings (US)'s earnings per share has fallen at approximately 8.9% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Jerash Holdings (US)'s Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

