Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 8.1% over the last week. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Jerash Holdings (US)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jerash Holdings (US) is:

9.1% = US$5.3m ÷ US$58m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Jerash Holdings (US)'s Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Jerash Holdings (US)'s ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 23% seen by Jerash Holdings (US) was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 14% in the same period, we found that Jerash Holdings (US)'s performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

NasdaqCM:JRSH Past Earnings Growth November 9th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Jerash Holdings (US) fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Jerash Holdings (US) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 35% (where it is retaining 65% of its profits), Jerash Holdings (US) has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Jerash Holdings (US) has paid dividends over a period of three years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 19% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Jerash Holdings (US) can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

