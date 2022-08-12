Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Will Pay A US$0.05 Dividend In Three Days

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Jerash Holdings (US)'s shares before the 16th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.20 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Jerash Holdings (US) has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of $5.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Jerash Holdings (US) paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (61%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NasdaqCM:JRSH Historic Dividend August 12th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Jerash Holdings (US)'s earnings per share have fallen at approximately 12% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

We'd also point out that Jerash Holdings (US) issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Jerash Holdings (US)'s dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were four years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

The Bottom Line

Is Jerash Holdings (US) an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Jerash Holdings (US) paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Jerash Holdings (US) from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Jerash Holdings (US)'s ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

