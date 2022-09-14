Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) insiders sold US$14m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Jerash Holdings (US) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Kian Lee, for US$9.7m worth of shares, at about US$4.70 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$5.10, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 74% of Kian Lee's holding.

Insiders in Jerash Holdings (US) didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:JRSH Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

Does Jerash Holdings (US) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Jerash Holdings (US) insiders own 56% of the company, currently worth about US$36m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jerash Holdings (US) Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Jerash Holdings (US) insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) you should know about.

