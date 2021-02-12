Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Investors in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.1% to close at US$6.05 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues of US$21m smashed analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings came up 71% short, at US$0.01 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:JRSH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Following the latest results, Jerash Holdings (US)'s dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$100.8m in 2022. This would be a major 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 164% to US$0.64. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$94.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.59 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

As a result, it might be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have cut their price target 20% to US$8.00, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Jerash Holdings (US)'s rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Jerash Holdings (US) to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Jerash Holdings (US) following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Jerash Holdings (US). Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Jerash Holdings (US) going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Jerash Holdings (US) that you should be aware of.

