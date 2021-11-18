Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that JRSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.51, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRSH was $7.51, representing a -18.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.20 and a 53.27% increase over the 52 week low of $4.90.

JRSH is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). JRSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports JRSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 81.08%, compared to an industry average of 35.6%.

