Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JRSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JRSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.21, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRSH was $5.21, representing a -27.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.15 and a 44.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

JRSH is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). JRSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports JRSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -38.6%, compared to an industry average of -23.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

