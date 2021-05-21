Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that JRSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.47, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRSH was $6.47, representing a -6.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.95 and a 51.76% increase over the 52 week low of $4.26.

JRSH is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). JRSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports JRSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.82%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

