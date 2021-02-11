Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that JRSH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRSH was $5.98, representing a -16.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.15 and a 66.11% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

JRSH is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). JRSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports JRSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -24.56%, compared to an industry average of -19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

