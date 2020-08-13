Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JRSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JRSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.4, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRSH was $4.4, representing a -44.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.90 and a 22.22% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

JRSH is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). JRSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports JRSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -71.93%, compared to an industry average of -37.8%.

